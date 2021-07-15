UPDATE: Worker injured after pipe fails during test at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where worker was injured after pipe fails during test.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m.: Carilion Clinic says a worker is being treated for injuries following reports of a “possible explosion” at the hospital Thursday morning.

According to a statement shared with WFXR News by Carilion officials, a worker at the Crystal Spring Tower construction site was testing the pressure of a pipe when the pipe failed, injuring the worker around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

If addition to staff from the hospital, members of Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the site to assist with the injured worker.

“None of our operations have been interrupted, and the construction site is operating normally,” said Christopher Turnbull, senior director of corporate communications and operational continuity for Carilion Clinic. “Right now, our focus is on helping the injured worker.”

