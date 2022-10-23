CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of West Main Street at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 23 for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, the offices found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment, two are in stable condition and the other was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.