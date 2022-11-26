A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday, Nov. 25. Credit: Virginia State Police.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police officers responded to Route 600/Manning Road in Brunswick County on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 1:44 p.m. for a single vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on Manning Road at high speed. The driver of the car, identified as 73-year-old Neil L. Jones, lost control of the car at a sharp turn and ran off the road. Jones then over corrected, ran off the road and hit an embankment. The car then hit several trees and a mailbox before stopping in the road.

The front seat passenger, identified as 60-year-old Lester L. Weaver of Lawrenceville, died upon impact.

Jones sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Richmond for medical treatment.

Neither Weaver nor Jones were wearing a seat belt. There was no evidence of alcohol being a contributing factor in this crash.