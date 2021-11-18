One man shot at Potomac Mills Mall, investigation underway

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An investigation is underway in Woodbridge, Virginia after one person has been sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Prince William County Police, the shooting was contained to one store in the mall. Police first responded around 3:09 p.m.

*UPDATE: Ref the shooting at Potomac Mills Mall, there is no active threat to the public. One gunshot wound victim is at an area hospital receiving treatment. The shooting was isolated to one store in the mall. The investigation continues. https://t.co/vZ7lMIZiZT — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 18, 2021

Police said that the investigation has revealed that a customer was in the Fashion Mechanics store when another man entered and the two started a physical altercation. During the fight, the customer pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the other man.

Both men fled the store. The man who had been shot drove to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified or located the shooter but said that there is no active threat. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 703-792-6500.