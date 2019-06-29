One month later, family of missing Virginia man not giving up hope

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia family is desperate to find their son who went missing on Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re feeling completely desperate, and helpless at this time as parents and friends, it’s kind of an understatement,” said Ellen Austin, Chad Austin’s mother.

A family still searching for answers.

“It’s after a grueling long month, our son is still missing,” said Ellen Austin, Chad Austin’s mother.

Chad Austin’s mom, dad, brother and even his aunts and uncles, putting up posters to remind people about their missing loved one.

“They’re about his love to fish, and hike and camp and canoeing, and he just loved the water so much,” said Ellen Austin, Chad Austin’s mother.

Two searches have been done in the Panther Falls area, where Chad went missing.

He was last seen on Memorial Day.

Police are still following up on dozens of leads.

“We in the community are concerned for his welfare too because we just don’t have any idea what happened to him. There are absolutely no clues to lead us into any direction to look next,” said Keith Hartman, City of Buena Vista Police Chief.

“To tell how much he is loved and missed by all of us,” said Ellen Austin, Chad Austin’s mother.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at (540) 261-6174.

Police say they have followed up on all of the leads, but none have been successful.