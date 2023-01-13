ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. and was located near the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road.

Units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were called to the scene where they found two victims. According to police, one pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was transported to UVA Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating with police.

Three lanes of northbound traffic were closed as a result of the incident.