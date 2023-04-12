JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a highway in James City County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 80-year-old Mish Kara of Williamsburg was driving a 2013 Honda CRV in the right lane of I-64 east in James City County when the CRV rear ended a 2016 Volvo tractor trailer. Kara lost control of the car and ran off the road onto the shoulder, where the CRV crashed onto its side.

Kara died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was unharmed.

Neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash, according to state police.