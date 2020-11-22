One person in critical condition following Sunday morning fire at York County apartment complex

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person is in critical condition following an early morning residential fire at a York County apartment complex.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, members of the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were sent to a structure fire in the 200 block of Piccadilly Loop at the Grafton Station apartment complex.

When they got there, crews say they saw light smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.

Crews entered the apartment and discovered one occupant who was rescued and transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was quickly extinguished and adjacent apartments were checked to verify that there was no fire extension.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: