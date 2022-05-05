STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after an accident at the Amazon facility construction site in Stafford County yesterday afternoon.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the site at 220 Centreport Parkway at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. When they arrived, they found a man in a heavily damaged utility task vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Brody Beverly of Richmond. It was determined after a preliminary investigation that an oversized off-road dump truck backed up over the UTV, killing Beverly.

Detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was also called to the scene to investigate.

