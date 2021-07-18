One person killed in chain reaction crash caused by suspect in police pursuit on Interstate 64 Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Police Department are trying to track down a suspect that caused a chain reaction crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton Roads early Sunday morning, killing one person.

State police say the suspect was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 involved in a pursuit by Chesapeake Police when the Chrysler came upon traffic slowed in an eastbound lane near the split of I-64 and Interstate 264 just after midnight Sunday morning. The suspect couldn’t get the vehicle slowed down fast enough and crashed into a 2005 Honda Accord, which then hit a 2013 Toyota Scion directly in front of it. Troopers say the Honda caught fire as a result of the impact and became fully engulfed.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene, and the remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspect in the Chrysler left the scene on foot and disappeared into a wooded area and hasn’t been apprehended.

Virginia State Police and the State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash and ongoing criminal investigation.