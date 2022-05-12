ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died and three are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 on Route 522 just under a mile from Route 663.

A 2008 Ford F-350 was heading South on Route 522 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing it to cross into the opposite lane and collide with a Northbound Chevrolet Silverado.

One of the Ford’s passengers, 28-year-old Reyna Morales Diaz, died at the scene of the crash. Two other passengers, an 18-year-old and a 46-year-old, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver, 20-year-old Rony Lopez Perez, was hospitalized with minor injuries and charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control. None of the four were wearing seatbelts.

VSP is still investigating this incident.