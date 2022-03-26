VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One year ago Saturday night some argue that Virginia Beach changed.

In a night of mass confusion and death, two people died and eight others were wounded along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Donovan Lynch was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer. Deshayla Harris, an innocent bystander, was killed by a stray bullet.

Lynch was killed at the intersection of 20th and Pacific Avenue. Flowers remain at the base of the tree along with several unlit candles.

Hours after the shooting, police said that three separate shooting events took place the evening of March 26 at the Virginia Beach Resort Area.

A year of reflection has brought the city to a new place says Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson.

“If people don’t feel safe we don’t have anything,” Wilson told 10 On Your Side.

She adds that it was a wake-up call for the city to spend more on security and police, as well as the tools they need to do the job.

“We have this new ballistics program where we can test our own ballistics instead of waiting six months. We have a program called ShotSpotter so we can know where shots are coming from,” she said. “We have more lighting on the streets and we are bringing in more resources with the police officers.”

One year later businesses are noticing a change in the attitude of the Virginia Beach police. The Atlantic Avenue Association President D Nachnani has seen it himself.

“I not only feel it, I know it that the Virginia Beach Police Department is more friendly,” he said. “They are more attentive to our guests and their needs. They are more thoughtful and very approachable.”

Everyone seems to be paying attention to security, including the Virginia Beach Resort Area Ambassadors.

Carlos Torrespablos, the Operations Manager for Block by Block, says they “are keeping an eye out for safety.”

He adds that his team is evaluating situations and working to keep guests safe.

One year later more people feel it is more important to be part of a team to welcome visitors and residents alike.

“Police have created an atmosphere where if you are here to have fun, then they are here for you,” Nachnani said with a chuckle. “If you are not here to have fun, then they are here for you.”

The Lynch family is hosting a candlelight vigil Saturday night at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 20th Street.