RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Now, Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies are joining forces with the DMV to create the “Operation Crash Reduction” campaign in an effort to make the roads a bit safer this month.

The campaign, led nationwide by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, encourages drivers to wear their seatbelts, watch their speed and practice safe driving.

Last year, 86 people were killed in October car crashes in the Commonwealth. Of those killed, the DMV said almost half were not wearing a seat belt or properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat.

