Operation Dry Water campaign warns against boating under the influence

(WRIC) — The United States Coast Guard and other authorities patrolling the water this holiday weekend remind boaters that operating under the influence is against the law.

Conservation officers across the country are taking part in “Operation Dry Water,” a Fourth of July campaign promoting safety while discouraging alcohol abuse on the water.

This time last year, Virginia State Police arrested five people for boating under the influence. Troopers also issued more than 600 warnings and citations.

Officials caution boaters and swimmers to call the police if they notice someone on the water is under the influence.

