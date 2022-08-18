ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A low-flying pilot is being charged with reckless operation of an aircraft for getting too close to homes in Orange County.

According to the Orange Sheriff’s Office 65-year-old James W. Jelinek, Jr. was identified as the driver of an aircraft that flew at a height of less than 100 feet over Lake of the Woods, a private, planned residential community of single-family homes in northeastern Orange County, on Sunday, July 10.

The Sheriff’s Office has charged Jelinek with the reckless operation of an aircraft. He is scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.

Low-flying aircraft. Photo credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone who has any information that may contribute to the case to contact Deputy Ron Kesner or Major Michael LaCasse at 540-672-1200.