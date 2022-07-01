VSP is asking for help finding 73-year-old David E. Williams, believed to be driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia tags NOAHSZV. (Photos: VSP)

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a man in Orange County.

According to VSP, 73-year-old David E. Williams was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, July 1 on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville.

Williams is about 5’7″ and weighs around 190 pounds, he is believed to be driving an orange 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia tags NOAHSZV.

Anyone with information related to Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234.