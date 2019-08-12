Organizations create special day of water sports in Va. Beach for families with disabilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple organizations gathered at Witchduck Lake in Virginia Beach to create a day full of water sports for families with disabilities.

Kelley Simoneaux was the first of many on Sunday who didn’t let a disability stop her from experiencing something new.

“To get out in the water like this and the feeling of being out of your chair experiencing something new is just an amazing feeling,” said Simoneaux.



Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports and other organizations partnered together for a day on the water.

“We do adaptive water skiing for any one with any type of disability,” said Bill Ferdig, with Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports.

Simoneaux is from just outside Washingont, D.C. and said she learned about this special day through the Determined to Heal Foundation.

“It gives you the confidence to know you can try something new and different,” she said.

Josh Basile is a part of the Determined to Heal Foundation and knows what these activities mean to families.

“We make sure every adventure is set up for them and paid for so the only thing they have to worry about is making memories with their families and friends,” said Basile.



On The Edge Children’s Foundation was also a part of the exciting day, which designs the skis that are used and also teaches one to three organizations a year how to use them.

No matter what organization people were from, they all had one goal — to make sure people left with a smile.







