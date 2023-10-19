RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An event consultant who worked for Gov. Glenn Youngkin helped organize the rally that ended in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The connection between Hannah Salem Stone, of Salem Strategies LLC, and Youngkin — first reported by Virginia Public Media — goes back to Stone accompanying the governor on trips to the Paris Air Show as shown in photos shared by the Governor’s Office.

Stone was among several individuals who were issued a subpoena by the U.S. Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol on Sept. 29, 2021, for records related to the January 6th insurrection. The subpoena also required Stone to appear for a deposition on Oct. 22, 2021.

According to the Select Committee, Stone was listed as the “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications” for the January 6th rally. There is no indication Stone was involved in the violence that followed the rally.

“The contact information contained in the permitting paperwork included an email address affiliated with your company,” the subpoena addressed to Stone reads. “According to press reports, those working with you and WFAF to organize the January 6th rally collectively communicated with President Trump, White House officials including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results.”

Between 2022 and 2023, Salem Strategies LLC has reportedly received over $785,000 from Spirit of Virginia ($685,411) and the Youngkin Inaugural Committee ($100,136), according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

One of those payments was $66,000 made on Jan. 18, 2022, from the Youngkin Inaugural Committee for “event consulting.”

According to campaign finance reports, the most recent Spirit of Virginia payment to Salem Strategies LLC was $21,601.62 for “event consulting and supplies” on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

8News reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment.

“Using no taxpayer dollars, Governor Youngkin’s political organization has hired Salem Strategies on a case by case basis as needed for advance and logistics preparation,” a spokesperson for Youngkin said.