Outside group to review Virginia’s I-95 shutdown response at taxpayer’s expense

This image provided by the Virginia department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. (Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — 8News has confirmed that an outside firm will perform a multi-agency after-action review of Virginia’s response to the Jan. 3 snowstorm that left hundreds of drivers stranded on Interstate 95 for hours.

Emily Wade, assistant director of communications at the Virginia Department of Transportation, confirmed to 8News that CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis group based in Arlington, will perform the review. According to Wade, the cost of the review to taxpayers will be $79,427. CNA has an existing contract with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s response to the winter storm that shut down I-95 has been widely criticized. Drivers reported sitting in their cars for hours. Some were stuck without food or water and running low on fuel. Some drivers were stranded for as many as 27 hours.

8News is still waiting to learn more about a timeline for an after-action review. Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger is questioning when it will be complete noting it has been a month now. Spanberger says Virginians deserve answers.

On Jan. 5, 2022, she called on then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and incoming Governor Glenn Youngkin to conduct a multi-agency after-action Report to prevent a similar travel nightmare from happening again. Now she has sent a letter to Gov. Younkin once again calling on the Commonwealth for a report.