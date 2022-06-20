The Hill of Heroes display at the Virginia War Memorial.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Over 1000 old or torn American flags will be delivered to the Virginia War Memorial as part of its flag exchange program.

The annual delivery is done by Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes and will take place on Thursday, June 23, at 10 a.m. this year.

The program offers people and families the opportunity to exchange their old or damaged American flags for a new one. In exchange, the retired flag is promised proper disposal.

This year’s ceremony will kick off the Virginia War Memorial’s “Hill of Heroes Weekend” which will include the Hill or Heroes Installation on Friday, June 24 and the Hill of Heroes Family Day on Saturday, June 25.

“The flag exchange program continues to grow year after year and has become an important part of the Virginia War Memorial’s salute to Veterans,” Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes, said.