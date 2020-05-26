Over 1,000 inmates test positive for COVID-19, VADOC says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 1,141 inmates and 118 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Virginia correctional facilities, the Virginia Department of Corrections reported Monday afternoon.

According to VADOC, six people have died from COVID-19 including — 2 inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center, 1 at Deerfield Correctional Facility, 1 at Dillwyn Correctional Center, 1 at Sussex II State Prison and 1 at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women.

Virginia correctional facilities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 include the following:

Buckingham Correctional Center — 112 total positive offenders, 6 positive staff members

— 112 total positive offenders, 6 positive staff members Dillwyn Correctional Center — 321 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members

— 321 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members Greensville Correctional Center — 186 total positive offenders, 45 positive staff members

— 186 total positive offenders, 45 positive staff members Haynesville Correctional Center — 246 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members

8News investigator Kerri O’Brien received several emails from families concerned about Greensville Correctional Center. The facility has 45 staff members with the virus — the most at any VADOC prison.

8News reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections who said the following:

“We did point prevalence testing at Greensville last week, which means we tested almost 3,000 offenders and all staff. That’s why Greensville is now showing the 186 positive offenders and 45 positive staff. COVID positive offenders are not housed with COVID negative offenders,” VADOC Director of Communications Lisa E. Kinney said.

In addition to point prevalence testing at Greensville, the VADOC said they have tested inmates at Harrisonburg CCAP, Haynesville Correctional Center, Deerfield Correctional Center, and Dillwyn Correctional Center.

There is a seperate method to testing employees. VADOC said all employees must “assess their risk on a daily basis prior to reporting to work.”

Vistations at VADOC facilities have been cancelled because of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.