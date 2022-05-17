FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Cross of Virginia is currently supporting over 140 people who were displaced after a multi-level senior apartment complex fire overnight.

Crews responded to the 2600 block of Cowan Road in Fredericksburg for the fire appearing to be at Madonna House at Belmont, prompting a disaster response update from the Virginia Red Cross.

There are no confirmed injuries, according to the Virginia Red Cross. 8News is waiting on updates from the Fredericksburg Fire Department for confirmation.

A damage assessment will be needed to see when people can return to the building, according to Red Cross.

AERIAL VIEW: Photos above the Madonna House at Belmont building this morning after the fire was extinguished

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is available.