WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Over $90 million in federal funding will go towards helping low-income Virginians to pay their heating costs, utility bills and weatherizing their homes ahead of the winter cold.

The announcement was made by U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“With winter just around the corner, it is crucial that every Virginian is able to stay safe from the cold,” said the senators in a joint statement. “Today’s funding will help ensure that families and individuals throughout the Commonwealth have the support they need to pay their bills and lower their energy costs.”

The $93,123,800 was awarded through the Administration for Children and Families’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.