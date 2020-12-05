Overnight vehicle crash in Nottoway County kills one pedestrian

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight vehicle crash in Nottoway County has left one pedestrian dead, according to Virginia State Police.
Troopers said they responded to a crash involving a fatality on Route 460 at 12:55 a.m. this morning.
The VSP said a vehicle was traveling east on Rout 460 when it ran of the left side of the road into a median about 600 feet west of Rout 608. The driver then exited the vehicle and began to walk east on 460.
While walking, VSP said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling eat on Route 460, and hit the pedestrian 2/10 of a mile east of the original crash. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not stop.
The identity of the victim has not been released because VSP is still trying to notify next of kin.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
