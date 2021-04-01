P-EBT cards expected to be mailed out by Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families waiting on their P-EBT card can expect the card to be mailed by Friday, April 2, the Virginia Department of Social Services said in a Facebook update.

VDSS said they were recently made aware of P-EBT card distribution issues for existing recpients.

“Staff are working diligently to address this issue and mail out cards daily to recipients who have not yet received theirs,” VDSS said.

Families can expect to receive their P-EBT card 10 business days after it was mailed. If you don’t receive your card and benefits by April 16, call the P-EBT call center at 866-513-1414.