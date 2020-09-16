Paid quarantine leave bill killed by Virginia Senate panel

The bill, introduced by Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), would require businesses with more than 25 employees to give two weeks of paid leave to workers who contract COVID-19 or who need to take care of family members with the virus. Del. Guzman, opens her laptop during the House session at the Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Senate committee voted down a bill on Wednesday that would have mandated paid quarantine leave for many workers in the state during the coronavirus pandemic, a measure that passed the House of Delegates last week.

The bill, introduced by Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), would require businesses with more than 25 employees to give two weeks of paid leave to workers who contract COVID-19 or who need to take care of family members with the virus.

The measure also would make the paid leave available to employees immediately, despite the length of their tenure. In order to be eligible, the employee must work at least 20 hours a week.

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted 14-1 to pass the bill by indefinitely, essentially killing the legislation until next year’s General Assembly session.

RELATED: ‘They’re going to work sick’: Bill could mandate paid quarantine leave in Virginia

“The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the statewide Virginians for Paid Sick Days Coalition is disappointed that the Senate Commerce and Labor voted to kill Delegate Guzman’s Paid Quarantine bill that would have required employers with 25 or more workers to provide two weeks of paid quarantine for COVID-19. This bill would have protected workers, businesses and the public only during the pandemic,” Kim Bobo, the executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and a member of Virginians for Paid Sick Days Coalition, said in a statement.

The House approved the legislation last Thursday in a vote largely along party lines, despite some concerns that the bill was “gutted” and left a significant portion of the workforce out. Those opposed to the bill said the unfunded mandate could hurt businesses struggling amid the pandemic.

“Small businesses are already facing pandemic-related financial burdens and restrictions on their operations, so the last thing they needed is another government mandate that would add costs and reduce their flexibility,” Nicole Riley, Virginia director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement. “We are very grateful the members of the Senate Committee realized now is not the time to impose additional mandates on small business, especially when this bill would have added another unnecessary layer of bureaucracy because the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Virginia’s new emergency workplace rules already address so many of these issues.”

“We are committed to working with Senators and Delegates during the regular session to pass a Paid Sick Day standard that is good for businesses, workers, and Virginia’s economy. More than 83 percent of Virginians support the Commonwealth having a Paid Sick Day standard,” Bobo continued.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.