Pair of COVID-related inmate deaths brings Deerfield Correctional Center total to 17

CAPRON, Va. (WRIC) — Two more coronavirus-related inmate deaths at Deerfield Correctional bring the center’s total to 17.

Since Wednesday, Sept. 23, Deerfield has reported a COVID-19 death each day. Monday’s report was the first to include two deaths.

As of Monday, 265 offenders continue to battle the disease. Sixteen offenders remain hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ coronavirus update page.

Just last week, 8News spoke with correctional officers who work inside the center, who say the Virginia Department of Corrections is not taking proper steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“They’re not cleaning properly,” said one officer.

The corrections officers also allege it’s been a battle with human resources to get tested or quarantine when they’ve been exposed to a known COVID-19 case.

