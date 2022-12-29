RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will soon reveal the chosen sculptor for a new statue in the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will hold its ninth public meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The meeting will be held in the Reynolds Leadership Center on the second floor of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

According to a release from DHR, the meeting will announce the chosen sculptor for a Barbara Rose Johns statue that will be displayed — as one of two contributions from Virginia — in the Statuary Hall Collection.

This new statue will replace the statue of Robert E. Lee which was removed from the U.S. Capitol in December 2020.

Following the sculptor’s announcement, the Commission and artist will spend the remainder of the meeting discussing the design details of the statue — such as pose, expression, attire and pedestal.

The meeting will be available virtually and details for how to participate in the public comment can be found here.