RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of D’Sean Perry — one of three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting in November — are speaking to the media for the first time since their son’s death.

Perry was shot and killed alongside Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler Sunday, Nov. 13 while on a bus full of students returning back to the university campus after a field trip. Two additional students, Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, were injured in the shooting.

D’Sean’s mother, Happy Perry, his father, Sean Perry, and the family’s attorney, Michael Haggard, are scheduled to speak to the media for the first time via a live stream broadcast on the law firm’s YouTube channel.

A university student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was identified as the suspected shooter and taken into custody Monday, Nov. 14 in Henrico County after a 12-hour manhunt. Jones made his first in-person court appearance Dec. 8, and faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.