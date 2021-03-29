Parole Board chair sues Richmond TV station, journalist

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The chair of the Virginia Parole Board has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Richmond TV station and one of its reporters over some of the outlet’s coverage of an ongoing controversy involving the board.

Court records show board chair Tonya Chapman filed the $7 million lawsuit on Friday against WTVR-TV and reporter Jon Burkett. The lawsuit seeks $5 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages, plus other expenses.  

Burkett referred a request for comment to the station’s news director, who said the station does not comment on legal matters.

