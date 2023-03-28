FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police said officers were working to help a woman who was experiencing a mental health crisis after she barricaded herself inside a car Tuesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the situation in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area at 12:14 p.m. As a result of the incident, that part of the roadway was closed in both directions.

As of 1:26 p.m., the department said police still were working to resolve the situation peacefully.

A tweet at 3:21 p.m. said the woman had a gun. Police clarified at 3:58 p.m. that the woman was the only person in the car. The police asked members of the community to avoid the area.

FCPD specified that the stretch of Richmond Highway that was closed was between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue.