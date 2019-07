RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple Virginians have been saved after receiving blood transfusions, in flight, before arriving to trauma centers.

In May, VCU Health Blood Bank and American Red Cross came together to form a partnership with the Virginia State Police Med-Flight Program and VCU LifeEvac ‘to deliver and administer blood products to trauma patients in central Virginia.’

The partnership has saved multiple lives by giving patients blood transfusions that increase their chance of survival.