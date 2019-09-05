Parts of Hampton Roads call for evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina have begun issuing evacuations as Hurricane Dorian gets closer.

During a news briefing Thursday afternoon, Virginia Beach city officials announced a mandatory evacuation order is in place for Sandbridge, effective 6 p.m. Thursday. City spokesperson Julie Hill told WAVY News that residents will be allowed to get to their homes after 6 this evening if needed.

The city also issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents living in Zone A.

Officials in Portsmouth are calling for mandatory and voluntary evacuations for Zone A areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials in Portsmouth say a voluntary evacuation of Zone A residents went into effect at noon on Thursday. Hampton city officials also urged residents in areas within Zone A to evacuate before the storm hits.

Portsmouth also issued a reminder Thursday that a shelter has been set up at I.C. Norcom High School. The city has announced 20 pick-up points where residents can catch a bus to the shelter.

Image provided by the city of Portsmouth

The shuttles are being run until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency management officials in Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas within Zone A. Here are the impacted areas:

Pasquotank County – areas south of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport

Camden County – Shiloh area and south.

Elizabeth City – Oxford Heights community

The evacuation zones — through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management — cover Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula, the Eastern Shore, and the Northern Neck. There also evacuation zones in eastern North Carolina.

Head to this link to see your zone if you live in Virginia. North Carolina residents can check at this link.

The evacuation orders come as Dorian is churning along the East Coast. Dorian is forecast to pass near or over Hatteras early Friday morning — and bring tropical storm force conditions to Hampton Roads.

Several localities across the viewing area have declared states of emergency earlier in the week as Dorian was battering the Bahamas.