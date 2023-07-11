MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Kay Ford’s dream came true on April 19; when she adopted a 40-pound cat named Patches.

At first glance, one might wonder why someone would be so eager to adopt a cat in such a grand size, but for Ford, there was a purpose behind it — and quite a story.

About three years ago, she had been spending time with her grandchildren when she saw a posting of an overweight feline up for adoption.

Ford quickly exclaimed that she “had to have the cat,” but that wish did not come true.

“I saw it and I said ‘boys, I’ve got to go get that fat cat, I just have to, I can help that fat cat,” she said, “by the time I expressed the interest-which was fairly quickly, he or she had already been adopted.

Though she couldn’t adopt that cat, her excitement left a lasting impression.

“The presence of the idea of Kay-Kay lived on, Kay-Kay adopting a big cat.”

Three years later, Ford’s big moment came.

She had been watching an episode of Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian on April 19 when she received a text from her daughter of an adoption posting of a cat named Patches.

Patches initially weighted an estimated 40.3 pounds in April 2023. The RACC says he is now on a regulated diet and exercise plan but is very sweet. (Photo courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

“I said, ‘I have to have Patches,'” Ford explained.

Ford then adopted Patches — weighing in at 40.80 pounds.

He had already began to lose weight after being surrendered at roughly 42 pounds.

Since then, Ford has made it her mission to assist Patches in a healthy weight loss journey, and she has documented his progress through social media.

“I’ve always wanted to make sure that in promoting, or in helping people see how his journey is going that we are focused on a healthy weight and improving his life,” she said.

“He definitely reminds me of why I got into veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Meaghan Godwin of Wellesley Animal Hospital, “each week as the numbers are going down on the scale you can physically see he’s getting better.”

Patches the cat laying down during an interview with 8News in July, 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Patches the cat laying down during an interview with 8News in July, 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Patches the cat laying down during an interview with 8News in July, 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Patches the cat laying down during an interview with 8News in July, 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

A Mechanicville cat owner is making it her mission to get her 40Lb. feline to a healthy weight. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Patches’ primary veterinarian Dr. Godwin said she had to begin at square one with him as little to no information was given about his condition when he was surrendered.

Dr. Godwin stresses it is important for cats to lose weight at a slower pace to prevent additional illnesses.

She began by making a weekly plan for Ford detailing how much weight Patches should lose per week, along with a daily calorie count goal and a meal plan.

“He is primarily eating a canned food diet which is great for him because that is a higher moisture content,” said Godwin, “canned food for kitties is higher in protein and fat, dry food is higher on the carbohydrates — that’s empty calories that he doesn’t need as much of.”

Depending on the breed, Godwin said cats should weigh between 8-15 pounds, however, as humans are treated according to their body type and size so are cats.

The goal for Patches is to lose 20 pounds from his first veterinarian visit where he weighed a little more than 38 pounds.

If successful, Patches will be approximately 18 pounds after reaching this goal — and will still be just as loveable as ever.