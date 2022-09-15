A past Pecan Festival at Richard Bland College. The event will return for the sixth year this October. Credit: 8News.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Next month, visitors can browse vendor stalls and spend an afternoon in the pecan trees at the 6th annual Pecan Festival at Richard Bland College of William & Mary.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richard Bland College Pecan Grove, located at 11301 Johnson Road in South Prince George, Va.

Free parking will be available to visitors.

The festival will feature over 100 vendors offering food, crafts, and products from all over the region. There will also be food trucks, beer and wine vendors, live music, and kids’ activities onsite through the event.

The Pecan Festival not only provides visitors a fun day out, but also supports student scholarships through the Richard Bland College Foundation.

For questions about the festival or to support student scholarships, contact Diana Lester at 804-862-6497 or dlester@rbc.edu.