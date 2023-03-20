WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car in Westmoreland County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), troopers responded to a report of a crash on Mount Holly Road just north of Bushfield Road in Westmoreland at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

It was determined that 39-year-old James Calvin Hamilton of Montross was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata heading south and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sonata was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation by VSP.