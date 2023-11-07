ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they were hit by a driver in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the intersection of Lankford Highway and Mason Road at around 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who police only described as a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any information regarding the driver. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.