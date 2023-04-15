GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the driver of a Chevrolet after they say they struck and killed a pedestrian in Greensville County before leaving the scene.

According to VSP, the crash took place at around 9:15 p.m. on Brinks Road east of St. Johns Street. It was determined that 36-year-old Pedro Guzman Presencin was walking east on Brinks Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle also heading east.

Presencin was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the vehicle left the area.

VSP is looking for a Chevrolet that is missing the Chevrolet emblem and has damage to the plastic grill or bumper. Anyone with information related to this crash or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call VSP at 757-424-6800.