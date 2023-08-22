WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 66 near an exit ramp in Warren County Tuesday morning.

Police said at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, the driver of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was heading west on I-66 near the exit to Winchester Road when it came upon a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

The Mercury was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, and remained at the scene. Police said the driver of the Mercury was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian was identified as 50-year-old Robert L. Maki, of Stephens City. State Police later located Maki’s vehicle parked close to the crash scene.

After an investigation by state troopers, it was found that the pedestrian had been hit and had died before being hit by the Mercury. Police said they are now looking for the vehicle that hit the pedestrian that left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.