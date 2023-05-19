SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County. Lanes have been closed as Virginia State Police investigate.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 19, state troopers were called to I-95 northbound near the Jefferson Davis Highway exit for a reported multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

The I-95 northbound travel lanes near the scene are currently closed as Virginia State Police continue investigating. VDOT is assisting with the road closure and detours.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.