Pennsylvania man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Pennsylvania man died Tuesday morning when his car was struck head-on by a tractor trailer on Interstate-95 north. The victim, identified as 74-year-old Charles D. Allen by police, was stopped in the left lane at the time of the crash after traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

Police said Wednesday they are investigating the fatal crash, which occurred in Prince George County a little after 2 a.m. on Nov. 26.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on I-95 north when the driver stopped in the left northbound lane at the 36 mile marker. A tractor-trailer traveling north hit the Kia head-on, according to police.

“The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said.

Allen, of Coaldale, Penn., died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

