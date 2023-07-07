ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Fire Department rescued people who were trapped inside their vehicles due to high water on Friday afternoon.
The department posted a tweet at 1:35 p.m. saying that several vehicles were stranded near S. Joyce Street and Army Navy Drive.
Crews used rescue boats to get to the people trapped in the cars.
Shortly after 1:50 p.m., Arlington County Fire and EMS said that all of the people had been rescued and were being evaluated. In an update a few minutes later, officials said that nobody was taken to the hospital because of the incident.
The area had been cleared by 2 p.m., but officials said to expect delays on the road.