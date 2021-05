RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 12,000 gas stations across the east coast are still without fuel in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

GasBuddy says 30% of Virginia gas stations are out of gas. This is a big improvement from last week when it was well over 50%.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is just over $3, the highest level in more than six years.