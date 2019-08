PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person died in Prince George county after being trapped under a pickup truck Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Prince George Drive and Sebra Road. EMS arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck on its roof with one person underneath

The person was found dead on arrival.

Prince George, Va *Fatal MVA w/ Entrapment* Prince George Dr and Sebra rd, EMS1 o/s adv pickup truck on its roof with 1 person pinned underneath, adv 1 pt DOA. — VA Statewide Incidents (@VAStatewideinc) August 31, 2019

