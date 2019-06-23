Person fatally struck by train in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after being killed by a passing train Saturday morning.

At around 9:25 a.m. a Norfolk Southern train struck and fatally injured a person who was on the tracks.

The train corporation told 8News that it is extremely dangerous and also transpassing to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks.

In light of the incident, Norfolk Southern reminds people to only cross tracks at designated crossings.

Norfolk Southern said they assisted local law enforcement in investigating the incident. The name of the victim has not been released.

