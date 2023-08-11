KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has launched an investigation following a two-vehicle crash in King and Queen County that resulted in the death of a person Friday morning.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m., state troopers were called to the 7100 block of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, the two vehicles crashed head-on in the westbound lane of Route 33.

Police have confirmed that one person died but their identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.