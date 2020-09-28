Person wins $409K on $2.40 ‘penny spin’ at Hampton Rosie’s; largest jackpot in Rosie’s history

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Someone won’t need any penny pinching, because this wasn’t a dream.

A player put down $2.40 on a “penny spin” game at the Hampton Rosie’s Gaming Emporium over the weekend and won more than $409,000 — the largest jackpot in the history of Rosie’s.

The person wanted to remain anonymous, Rosie’s said in a press release. The penny spin “Scorchin Hot Ruby” game is a historical horse racing (HHR) machine, which are similar to slot machines, but technically base their payouts on the results of old horse races.

The Hampton Rosie’s is still the only location in Hampton Roads, with others in New Kent, Richmond and the Roanoke area. A proposed location in Chesapeake was scrapped earlier this month after months of debate.

LATEST HEADLINES: