STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Petersburg man with multiple robbery and burglary incidents throughout the county beginning in November.

At 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, deputies were called to the Exxon-Tiger Mart at 280 Garrisonville Road for a reported robbery.

According to authorities, a man had entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded a gas station employee open the cash register. The suspect then ran away from the scene after taking an undisclosed sum of money.

Following an investigation, deputies identified 37-year-old Michael Scott, Jr., of Petersburg as the suspect. On Wednesday, March 29, deputies learned Scott was staying in Foxwood Village in Garrisonville.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a SWAT team was deployed in the neighborhood. According to authorities, Scott was called out of his residence and surrendered without incident. The residence was searched and a toy gun matching the description of the handgun used in the robbery was found.

During a search, a toy gun matching the description of the handgun used in the robbery was found.(Photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities also identified Scott as the suspect in the robbery of a Circle K at 34 Prosperity Lane on Nov. 6, 2022, and the burglary of Paisano’s Pizza in Stafford Market Place on March 15, 2023.

Scott has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, burglary and possession of burglary tools. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.