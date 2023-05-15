PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Area Transit is set to host the “Virginia State Bus Roadeo” this weekend with nearly 50 transit professionals from areas throughout Virginia competing.

Drivers will take part in a series of obstacle courses in the 35-foot or 40-foot bus categories. Practice Sessions for the Operator Driving competitions will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The competitions will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Both practice and competition will take place at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Road.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public. Food trucks will be on-site with refreshments.

There will be a Maintenance Competition that will take place at the Petersburg Area Transit Maintenance Facility on Saturday, May 20. However, this competition will be closed to the public.

For additional information, contact Petersburg Area Transit at 804-733-2450.