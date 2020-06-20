Pharrell releases song in honor of Virginia’s frontline workers amid pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell has released a new song inspired by Virginia frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The song was initially part of an ad campaign to help increase tourism in Virginia ahead of the 2020 Something in the Water festival before it got delayed to 2021.

The video and song, written by both Pharrell and Portsmouth native record producer Chad Hugo, feature Gospel-like vocals accompanied by heartwarming videos and photos of Virginia residents on the frontline offering a helping hand.

“This song was written not long after the first something in the water in 2019, to include in our documentary about the festival. We were inspired by how this community pulled together to defy the odds and let openness and goodwill guide us,” says Pharrell. “Today, we are facing a new challenge. Our citizens are resilient and we are forever inspired by the incredible people of Virginia.”

“Through all of this, the healthcare workers, the small business community, the city employees, and volunteers all rose to the occasion. It is a glimpse of what’s possible. It is Virginia.”

